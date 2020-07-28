Clarence R. “Dickie” Exley, Jr., 56, of Rocky Grove, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca early Sunday morning, July 26, 2020, following a brief illness.

He was born in Oil City on May 13, 1964, to the late Clarence R. Exley, Sr. and Arlene M. “Lolly” (Oakes) Exley.

Clarence attended Rocky Grove schools.

He was a member of the Franklin V.F.W. and participated in various bowling leagues.

Dickie enjoyed hunting in his earlier years with his dad and brothers. He liked listening to classic country music, and attending car shows and flea markets. He was a collector of die-casted cars and hot wheels.

Mr. Exley first worked for Constable Refuse Service in Franklin. He was most recently employed as a driver for the VenanGo Bus transportation system for many years.

He is survived by his companion, Sandy Kerchner of Franklin; three brothers, Brent “Keith” Exley and his wife Rhonda of Oil City, Doug Exley of Huntersville, North Carolina, and Jason Exley and his wife Tina of Oil City; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his former spouse, Judy Exley of Rocky Grove, and her two sons, James Luce, and Jeffrey Luce and his wife Tammy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; an infant sister, Lisa Louann; a stepson, Victor Johnson; a step-grandson, Marcus Luce; and his companion’s parents, David and Donna Goodman.

Friends and family will be received Tuesday (July 28) from 4 – 8 p.m., and on Wednesday (July 29) from noon until 1 p.m. in the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A funeral service will be held Wednesday (July 29) at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Johnathon Reisinger, officiating. Interment will follow in Lamey Cemetery near Dempseytown.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

To express online condolences to the Exley family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

