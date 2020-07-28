Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Crinkle Cookies

You can use any flavor of cake mix for these crinkle cookies! This recipe is brought to you by Agnes Bauer.

She loves to make these quick and easy cookies for picnics, holidays, and even weddings. Whether it be chocolate, strawberry, orange, coconut, or whatever kind you desire, this recipe will not lead you astray. Give these crinkle cookies a try!

Ingredients

1 box cake mix (for the cookie pictured, Agnes used strawberry)



1 egg, lightly beaten1 cup Cool Whip, thawed (8 oz. container)1/2 to 1 cup powdered sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine cake mix, egg, and Cool Whip. The batter will be sticky. Form dough into balls and roll in powdered sugar. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes until the edges are golden. Allow to cool 1 minute on baking sheet, then remove to wire rack to cool completely.

