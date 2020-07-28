Gerald (Jerry) Edward Bauer of Wood Street, Clarion died Sunday July 26, 2020, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Gerald was born May 10, 1925, the eldest child of Lawrence Jacob Bauer and Ollie Fitzgerald Bauer of Leeper.

He was attending Farmington High School when he entered into the U.S. Navy during World War II. In 2000, he received an honorary diploma from North Clarion School.

While in the navy he served on the U.S. Lasson AE-3, as a quartermaster on the ammunition supply ship. During his service he received Pacific Theater Ribbons (4 Battle Stars) the American Theater Ribbon, a Victory Medal and a Philippine Liberation Ribbon.

He married Ruth Arlene Banner on June 5, 1947, at Saint Michael’s Church in Fryburg; she preceded him in death on March 15, 1999.

He worked various places in Clarion County as a young man, but spent most of his years working for Fulton Lumber near Shippenville. He retired from Heeter Lumber in New Bethlehem in 1986. He also had many rentals in the Clarion Area. After retiring, he was associated with his brother, Frank, driving for Country Trails Bus Company, and enjoyed woodworking projects.

He was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Clarion, the Knights of Columbus #1749, and chaired the Cemetery Committee for many years. He also served on the Welfare Board and the Liberty Towers Board.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Ruth in 1999; one sister, Winnie Orlando Durante; a brother, Francis Bauer; a sister -in-law, Mary Francis “Cookie” Bauer; one son-in-law, Larry Reed, and a great grandchild, Logan Reed. He was also preceded by the Banner in-laws- Rick, Joe, Clete, Ron, Bernard, Russ, Ed, Marion, Doris, Kass, and Emma.

He is survived by one sister, Lorraine Schmader and a brother, Larry Bauer. He is also survived by 5 children, Karen (Dick) Hulings, Kathy (fiancé Terry) Reed, Rod (Cathy) Bauer, Bruce (Sherrie) Bauer, and Jan (Pete) Edmonds. He had 11 grandchildren: Missy (Marcus) Bingham, Kreg (Jocelyn) Hulings, Dan (Ameeta) Reed, Amy (Larry) Lauer, Tim (Jessica) Reed, Kristen (Pat) Angell, Ryan(Tracy) Bauer, Chris Bauer, Samantha (Josh) Biss,

Jacalyn (Mike) Beers, and Jason (Tiffiny) Edmonds.

He was blessed with 20 great grandchildren: Ryker, Tyler, Brooke, Henry, Hollyn, Nishant, Nalini, Alaina, Larry, Sara, Ella, Cadence, Preston, Kylee, Ashlyn, Jaelyn, Cameron, Kalaya, Kessa, and Ember. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews along with in-laws Rose Banner, Mary Louise Banner, Cathy Banner and Jack Miller.

A Mass of Christian Burial for the immediate family will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1st at 10:00 AM from the Immaculate Conception Church in Clarion with Fr. Monty Sayers presiding. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church in Clarion.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.