June Kennedy

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 @ 08:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

7069987 (1)June Kennedy, 92, of My Father’s Ranch, Wickenburg, Arizona, formerly of Oil City, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

June was born in Van, PA, on July 5, 1928, the daughter the late Byrdie Warren.

She graduated from Cranberry High School and Allegheny General Hospital School of Nursing.

June worked for the Oil City Hospital for 25 years, primarily in general duty and radiology.

She married Dr. Harry C Kennedy, Jr. on November 9, 1951, in the Van United Methodist Church.

June is survived by her three children, Dr. Scott Kennedy (Babette) of Titusville, Jill Kennedy-Preciado, Cottonwood, AZ, and Harry (Mike) C. Kennedy, lll (Sally), of Colorado Springs, CO; seven grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years on July 30, 2017.

Wickenburg Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

A celebration of June’s life will be held in Wickenburg at a later date.


