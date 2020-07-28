Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Kahle’s Kitchens to Host Annual Tractor Ride on August 8

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Tractor PullLEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Kahle’s Kitchens is holding its annual tractor ride on Saturday, August 8.

The event begins at 2:00 p.m.

The ride will start at the upper parking lot at Kahle’s Kitchens in Leeper, Pa.

It will be an approximately 17-mile ride, or 9-mile slow ride, if needed.

There will be a picnic dinner after the ride that will be held at approximately 5:00 p.m.

Spouses are invited.

Call 814-744-9390 to RSVP for ride (if possible, for food).


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.