Kahle’s Kitchens to Host Annual Tractor Ride on August 8

LEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Kahle’s Kitchens is holding its annual tractor ride on Saturday, August 8.

The event begins at 2:00 p.m.

The ride will start at the upper parking lot at Kahle’s Kitchens in Leeper, Pa.

It will be an approximately 17-mile ride, or 9-mile slow ride, if needed.

There will be a picnic dinner after the ride that will be held at approximately 5:00 p.m.

Spouses are invited.

Call 814-744-9390 to RSVP for ride (if possible, for food).

