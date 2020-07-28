Pa. Dept. of Health: Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Forest County, 1,120 New Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 28, that there are 1,120 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of 109,384 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 119 cases, Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 175 cases and Delaware County is reporting an increase of 118 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 21 and July 27 is 162,937 with 6,526 positive cases. There were 24,428 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 27. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 716 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 93 on ventilators and five on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

There are 7,146 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 24 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,059,776 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 641 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 28, ​75% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/28/20 – 1,120

7/27/20 – 839

7/26/20 – 800

7/25/20 – 1,054

7/24/20 – 1,213

7/23/20 – 962

7/22/20 – 631

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 166 3 169 6 Butler 562 15 577 14 Clarion 72 0 72 2 Clearfield 116 4 120 0 Crawford 118 0 118 1 Elk 39 1 40 2 Forest 7 2 9 0 Indiana 223 11 234 6 Jefferson 51 4 55 1 McKean 26 0 26 1 Mercer 300 3 303 9 Venango 55 4 59 0 Warren 14 0 14 1

County Case Counts to Date