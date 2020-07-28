Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Pa. Dept. of Health: Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Forest County, 1,120 New Cases Reported Statewide

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 @ 12:07 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 28, that there are 1,120 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of 109,384 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 119 cases, Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 175 cases and Delaware County is reporting an increase of 118 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 21 and July 27 is 162,937 with 6,526 positive cases. There were 24,428 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 27. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 716 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 93 on ventilators and five on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

There are 7,146 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 24 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,059,776 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 641 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 28, ​75% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/28/20 – 1,120
7/27/20 – 839
7/26/20 – 800
7/25/20 – 1,054
7/24/20 – 1,213
7/23/20 – 962
7/22/20 – 631

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 166 3 169 6
Butler 562 15 577 14
Clarion 72 0 72 2
Clearfield 116 4 120 0
Crawford 118 0 118 1
Elk 39 1 40 2
Forest 7 2 9 0
Indiana 223 11 234 6
Jefferson 51 4 55 1
McKean 26 0 26 1
Mercer 300 3 303 9
Venango 55 4 59 0
Warren 14 0 14 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 448 7701
Allegheny 7593 103350
Armstrong 169 3572
Beaver 1164 10597
Bedford 123 2486
Berks 5080 27896
Blair 191 9372
Bradford 76 4846
Bucks 6771 54223
Butler 577 11522
Cambria 232 13690
Cameron 5 323
Carbon 354 6174
Centre 365 8133
Chester 4730 42493
Clarion 72 1716
Clearfield 120 3614
Clinton 110 2281
Columbia 453 4601
Crawford 118 4616
Cumberland 1165 16881
Dauphin 2585 25226
Delaware 8489 56280
Elk 40 1685
Erie 871 16505
Fayette 336 8266
Forest 9 444
Franklin 1223 11837
Fulton 21 717
Greene 100 2564
Huntingdon 287 2797
Indiana 234 5240
Jefferson 55 1999
Juniata 125 1285
Lackawanna 1866 17326
Lancaster 5376 44800
Lawrence 308 4576
Lebanon 1554 11852
Lehigh 4733 36176
Luzerne 3191 28258
Lycoming 301 7353
McKean 26 2899
Mercer 303 6863
Mifflin 93 3945
Monroe 1562 14864
Montgomery 9555 83087
Montour 92 5785
Northampton 3780 33915
Northumberland 390 5898
Perry 110 2417
Philadelphia 25296 157206
Pike 524 4045
Potter 20 716
Schuylkill 860 11463
Snyder 90 1417
Somerset 113 5635
Sullivan 10 273
Susquehanna 206 2646
Tioga 34 1889
Union 128 5301
Venango 59 2582
Warren 14 1370
Washington 699 14096
Wayne 154 3613
Westmoreland 1327 27801
Wyoming 57 1654
York 2196 31823

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • 3% are ages 13-18;
  • 9% are ages 19-24;
  • 37% are ages 25-49;
  • 23% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 25% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in July;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in July; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,225 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,868 cases among employees, for a total of 23,093 at 835 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,857 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 8,045 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

