Priscilla M. “Tubby” Butler, 82, passed away early in the afternoon on July 24, 2020, at the Meadville Medical Center.

Born April 5, 1938, in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Gladys (Stevens) Harris. She was married to Bert Butler; he preceded her in death.

For most of her life, Priscilla worked in Child Care.

A woman of great faith, Priscilla was a member of the St. John Baptist Church and loved reading her Bible.

In her spare time, she also enjoyed visiting her friends, watching TV shows, especially Westerns, and loved and cherished her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her six sons, Steven Butler of Grove City, Anthony Butler of Erie, Darnell Butler, Allen Miller, Quintel MIller and his wife, Lyn, and Ronald Miller, all of Meadville; her two daughters, Sandra Butler of Cochranton, and Charlene Williams of Grove City; her multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her seven great-great-grandchildren; and her five brothers, Otis Law, Red Law and his wife, Marcy, Tim Law and his wife, Deborah, and Joseph Harris, all of Franklin, and Fred Harris of Oil City.

In addition to her parents and husband, Priscilla was preceded in death by her two sons, Keeno Butler, and Donald Miller; her daughter, Kimberly Marie Butler; her sister, Pauline Law; and her God-sister, Lois Flemming.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Funeral services for Priscilla will be private and held at the convenience of the family with Reverend Lavinia A. West, officiating.

A live stream of Priscilla’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 1 pm on Thursday, July 30, 2020. For those that wish to received a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the live stream.

Priscilla will be laid to rest at Franklin Cemetery.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

