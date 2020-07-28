Rodney F. Nosker, 78, of Worth Twp, Stoneboro, passed away on July 27, 2020, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Rodney was born in Hendersonville on April 28, 1942, to the late Robert and Alice (Wheeler) Nosker, he was a 1962 graduate of Lakeview High School and went on to work at General Motors in several locations, eventually working at the Lordstown Plant, retiring August 1, 2000.

Rodney was of the protestant faith and was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially with his muzzleloader. He also loved cars and enjoyed working on and collecting them. He was a loving father and grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, especially grandson Domanick.

Rodney is survived by companion, Billie Jean Forrester at home; his children, Brian Nosker and fiancé Donna Baker of Volant, John Nosker and wife Robin of Streamwood, IL, and Tony Nosker and wife Gwen of Fayetteville, NC; sister, Leona “Tess” Hudson and husband Richard of Stoneboro; brothers, Charles Nosker and wife Doris of Grenada, TX, and Robert Nosker and wife Elinor “Gay” of Saugrties, NY; grandchildren, Miranda, Austin, Michelle, Nicole, Brittni, Heather, John, Domanick, Gabrielle, and Bailey; several great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Rodney was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Black Funeral Home of Stoneboro, 99 Franklin Street, where family and friends are welcome from 4-7 pm on Thursday, July 30. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Friday, July 31, at 11 am. All CDC guidelines will be adhered to.

Interment will take place in Hendersonville Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.BlackFuneralHomes.net.

