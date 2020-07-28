Say What?!: Elvis Impersonator Sings for Over 50 Hours to Break Guinness Record

OSLO – A Norwegian Elvis Presley impersonator broke a Guinness World Record by performing the famed singer’s catalog for 50 hours, 50 minutes and 50 seconds.

Kjell Henning Bjornstad, 52, aka Kjell Elvis, started performing Thursday at a bar in Oslo, and continued to sing until he reached his goal of 50 hours, 50 minutes and 50 seconds on Saturday.

