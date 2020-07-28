Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

SPONSORED: Subway Restaurants to Help Raise Funds for Groups and Organizations

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Subway-Benefit-Flyer-resize If your group or organization is looking for a “fresh” new way to raise funds, be sure to check out what Subway has to offer.

During specific dates and times, fifty cents for every six inch and $1 for every footlong will be donated to your group or organization.

Enjoy great food with friends and family while supporting a great cause!

To learn more visit your local Subway restaurant.

subway-rib
Also, don’t forget that local Subway locations have recently added the new BBQ Rib sub to their menu.

Mix things up with the BBQ Rib sandwich: Tender pork* topped with sweet BBQ sauce, crisp lettuce, onions, and tangy pickles on Italian bread. (You can also opt to go with whatever veggies, sauce, and bread you like.) *Rib-Shaped pork.

Order yours today as part of the Subway $5 footlong special at subway locations in Clarion, New Bethlehem, Worthington, Ford City, and Kittanning.

subway $5 footlong
Don’t forget about the current special, get $5 footlongs when you buy 2.

That’s any two footlongs for $5 each.

subway-cateringWe Cater! Save 10% off orders of $75 or more. Individually wrapped subs or boxed Subway To Go Meals.

subway-carrot-cake-cookie-1582310781

Be sure to try Subway’s new Carrot Cake Cookie: Sweet carrots, raisins, and a cream cheese icing.

Your local subway locations are open for dine in or take-out.

  • Clarion, Route 68, 814-227-2746
  • Clarion, 8th Ave., 814-226-7131
  • New Bethlehem, 814-275-7827
  • Ford City, 724-763-2020
  • Worthington, 724-297-3132
  • Kittanning, Walmart, 724-545-9736
  • Kittanning, South Water St., 724-548-7827

subway-footlong

To order, call your local subway at one of the numbers above or order online.

For curbside to-go, please note your vehicle description in “special instructions.”

View the full Subway menu here.


