State Police Calls: DUI, Harassment

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

DUI in Clarion Township

Around 6:17 p.m. on July 17, Clarion-based State Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2013 Dodge Avenger for a traffic violation on South 5th Avenue in Clarion Township.

Police say the suspect, a known 68-year-old Clarion woman, failed to yield to the emergency lights and sirens until the vehicle came to a stop on Wood Street.

According to police, further investigation determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. She was then transported to Clarion Hospital for blood testing.

Charges are pending test results.

The name of the driver was not released.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Harassment in Summerville Borough

Around 8:37 p.m. on July 16, Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a location on Heathville Road in Summerville Borough, Jefferson County, for a report of a disturbance.

Police say during the investigation it was determined a known individual struck a 16-year-old male victim during a dispute. No injuries were reported and the individuals involved were separated for the night.

Charges are pending through District Court 54-3-03.

The name of the accused was not released.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

