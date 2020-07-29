A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light north wind.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

