BREAKING NEWS: Clarion University Moves to Remote Instruction for Fall Semester

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion University is pivoting to a primarily remote instructional model for the fall.

This approach will decrease the population density on campus and ensure academic continuity for students by removing the possibility of a switch to remote learning later in the semester, should conditions warrant it.

“Since March, a University Reopening Planning Committee has worked to allow the return of students, faculty and staff to campus,” said President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson. “As the committee continued to monitor news about COVID-19, they determined the safest course of action is to move the majority of classes to remote delivery for fall 2020.”

This decision allows students and their families, as well as faculty and staff, to plan the entire semester and keeps students on pace for graduation.

Experiential classes, including student teaching, clinicals, externships, internships, and co-ops, will continue as scheduled.

All other classes will be taught remotely. Some courses will require students to log into their class at specific times to interact in real time with professors and other students; other courses will not require specific log-in times, but will have deadlines to complete coursework.

“Faculty and staff stand ready to ensure a positive university experience and to help students maintain their progress to graduation. Academic support will be available to help students navigate through the semester,” Pehrsson said.

The library, Student Support Services, computer labs, Becht, Gemmel, Tippin, the Recreation Center will be open, adhering to health and safety protocols; some services will require appointments.

University housing will be open for students who prefer that option. Students will self-screen before coming to campus and, once there, must adhere to established protocol. Those who wish to withdraw from university housing may do so without penalty. Dining venues will be restricted and occupancy limits set for locations.

Details regarding financial adjustments will be finalized next week.

For more information, visit www.clarion.edu/fall2020.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.