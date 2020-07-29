Charges Against Tionesta Man Accused of Falsely Reporting Stolen Vehicle Withdrawn

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The charges against a Tionesta man who allegedly conspired with another person to falsely report that a vehicle had been involved in a hit-and-run crash were withdrawn on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 27-year-old Blake Michael Masemer were withdrawn during a hearing on Tuesday, July 28:

– False Reports – Reported Offense Did Not Occur, Misdemeanor 3

– Conspiracy – False Reports – Reported Offense Did Not Occur, Misdemeanor 3

He was released from Clarion County Jail on July 28.

One summary count of Disorderly Conduct-Unreasonable Noise against Masemer was moved to non-traffic court.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in late January.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:51 on January 24, Blake Masemer called the Clarion-based State Police and reported that his 2019 Jeep was stolen from a property on Haley Lane, in Perry Township, Clarion County, sometime between 6:00 a.m. on January 22 and 8:00 a.m. on January 23.

According to the complaint, through investigation, it was found that the vehicle that was reported stolen was involved in a hit-and-run crash on State Route 58 in Licking Township, Clarion County, around 3:26 a.m. on January 22, and Masemer’s time frame of when the vehicle was stolen did not match the date the crash occurred.

Trooper Doverspike, of the Clarion-based State Police, interviewed Masemer and related to him that the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash prior to his reported time of theft. Masemer then allegedly admitted that he lied about the vehicle being stolen and conspired with Jodi Marshall about what to tell the police, according to the complaint.

Masemer was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller on July 15.

Court documents indicate one summary count of Disorderly Conduct-Unreasonable Noise against 54-year-old Jodie Marie Marshall, of Parker, was moved to non-traffic court on May 19, while one third-degree misdemeanor count of false reports and one third-degree misdemeanor count of conspiracy false reports against Marshall were withdrawn.

