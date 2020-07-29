Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sue Reed’s Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Fall in love with some of Sue Reed’s heavenly GLUTEN FREE cookies!

Ingredients

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup peanut butter



1 egg1 tsp baking soda½ chocolate chips

Directions

Mix all ingredients together well. Bake at 350 degrees on greased/lined baking sheet for 8-12 minutes.

These are so easy to make and is a family favorite!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.