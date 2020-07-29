Clarion County YMCA Introduces YOGA for All Ages

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA has some new Yoga classes to offer members. Classes are free to YMCA members in August.

Debbie Marocco teaches many of the Yoga classes at the YMCA. She is a certified Yoga instructor. Her classes include:

Slow Flow/Gentle Yoga – Wednesdays 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

A slower-paced class for those looking to improve balance, strength, and flexibility while easing pain, tightness, and tension. We will focus on the breath as we move through a series of postures which build strength, flexibility, and balance. Modifications and props are offered for a safe practice, and students are encouraged to respect their bodies. Expect a variety of poses, sequences, and musical selections, as well as a short relaxation. We utilize gentle slow movements and body awareness techniques that enhance the mind body connection. The last half of class will be a deeply relaxing, no-sweat floor practice with long-held prop-supported poses, to relieve the grip of muscular and mental tension and help the body with healing and stress reduction. This is an appropriate practice for those recovering from illness or injury, or anyone in need of deep relaxation and inner peace.

Yoga for Kids – Wednesdays 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A fun and gentle way to begin a life-long love of exercise. Young yogis will be learning yoga poses to stretch and strengthen as well as techniques for bringing body and mind into a relaxed and energized state of inner peace. Classes for ages 5-11.

Yoga for Teens (with Debbie) – An interactive and gentle way to learn mindfulness and postures. Participants will learn about breathwork and the mind body connection as well as develop coping skills through exploration of self-awareness, emotional resilience and stress management. Classes for ages 12 thru teens.

Qigong – Wednesdays 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Get your Qi (pronounced chee) Gong going! For those new to Tao arts as well as seasoned practitioners. Qigong is a Chinese health practice based on gentle movements, meditation, and breathing. It is a close cousin to Tai Chi. In this class we will use simple and repetitive exercises to develop an awareness of our own chi (life energy) flowing in unique patterns through our body. Qigong balances and harmonizes strength and tranquility.

Little Ones Yoga – Wednesdays 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Join other parents, grandparents, caregivers, and their little ones for a class designed to encourage strengthening, flexibility, and play. Connect with others while treating yourself and children to the many benefits of yoga. Classes for ages newborn to kindergarten.

Yoga with Nicky Butler – Mondays 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Vinyasa flow for all levels is a movement to breath yoga style which offers many physical and mental benefits. Vinyasa flow teaches us self-love and acceptance. It improves the strength of our bones, tones muscles, and releases joint tension. All you need is to show up on your mat and be present. This class is often held outside or on the patio.

To sign up for Yoga classes, simply call the YMCA at 814-764-3400. Classes are open to members only in August with limited space. The YMCA is accepting new members.

About the YMCA

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The YMCA is closed on Sundays through Labor Day.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, Younger Days Child Care, and YMCA Camp Coffman.

Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)

