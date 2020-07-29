Emergency Declaration Extension ‘Keeping the Door Open’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners on Tuesday morning officially extended its COVID-19 Emergency Declaration to September 15 in order to “keep the door open” for emergency assistance.

[PHOTO: Masked and meeting were Ed Heasley, Wayne Brosius, and Chief Clerk Taylor Kriebel. (Also attending the meeting were Solicitor Kristy Logue and Ted Tharan, not pictured.)]

“We still might have to make some purchases, reimbursement purposes, and public safety,” Commissioner Brosius explained. “We can still have COVID-19 County Committee talking about the current situation each week. Committee members include commissioners, judge, director of human services, EMA coordinator, sheriff, warden, solicitor, and various department heads.”

Public safety director Jeff Smathers said it allows the county to make emergency purchases from federal and state agencies needed.

“As we get a better grip on this in the next couple of months we can relax, but for right now we don’t want to close that door.”

Keeping the door open also allows the county to apply if additional programs are instituted.

Asked if any organizations have applied to the commissioners for CARES funding, Brosius confirmed some applications were received but he “would rather not say” where they came. He did say none came from businesses, as far as he could remember.

CARES funding is likely to help with expenses related to the impact of COVID-19 and the improvement of high-speed broadband.

Commissioners also approved the Human Services 2020-2021 Plan.

“The Human Services Plan covers mental health, developmental disabilities, early intervention, HSDF and housing (that’s Jennifer Krouse’s position in human services), drug and alcohol,” Nancy Jeannerat, MH/DD/EI Administrator explained. “The beginning part of the plan is an overview of how the whole human services plan was written and the collaborative part and the planning process for all of Human Services.”

The plan will also be placed on the Clarion County website, according to Jeanneratt.

Commissioners also raised over $18,000.00 in bids from a Vehicle Auction of out-of-circulation county vehicles. The list of 15 vehicles was loaded with large vans and similar vehicles. A list of the successful bidders below includes the year and type of the vehicle, bid, and bidder.

