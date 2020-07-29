Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Emergency Personnel Respond to Chlorine Leak at Clarion Water Treatment Plant

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

IMG_0060CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews responded to the Pennsylvania American Water plant in Clarion Township for a reported chlorine leak on Tuesday afternoon.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Clarion County 9-1-1 received a call reporting a chlorine leak at a location on Waterworks Road on Tuesday, July 28, around 1:13 p.m.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 was dispatched to the scene, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance was staged on standby nearby.

According to Pennsylvania American Water spokesperson Gary Lobaugh, the issue was a small chlorine leak, and emergency crews were contacted as a part of their standard response.

“At no time were any employees, customers, or our water quality in jeopardy,” Lobaugh told exploreClarion.com.

According to Lobaugh, the problem was eliminated within an hour of the initial report.

“We want to thank the Clarion Fire department for their assistance with this matter,” he noted.

The scene was cleared around 2:10 p.m.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.