Emergency Personnel Respond to Chlorine Leak at Clarion Water Treatment Plant

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews responded to the Pennsylvania American Water plant in Clarion Township for a reported chlorine leak on Tuesday afternoon.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Clarion County 9-1-1 received a call reporting a chlorine leak at a location on Waterworks Road on Tuesday, July 28, around 1:13 p.m.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 was dispatched to the scene, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance was staged on standby nearby.

According to Pennsylvania American Water spokesperson Gary Lobaugh, the issue was a small chlorine leak, and emergency crews were contacted as a part of their standard response.

“At no time were any employees, customers, or our water quality in jeopardy,” Lobaugh told exploreClarion.com.

According to Lobaugh, the problem was eliminated within an hour of the initial report.

“We want to thank the Clarion Fire department for their assistance with this matter,” he noted.

The scene was cleared around 2:10 p.m.

