Featured Local Job: Building and Grounds Coordinator

Immaculate Conception Parish has a full-time Buildings and Grounds Coordinator position available.

General knowledge of plumbing, heating, electrical, general maintenance and custodial work required.

Must demonstrate a high level of flexibility and ability to multi-task.

Must have all necessary clearances to work in a school environment.

Interested candidates should mail a resume to Immaculate Conception Parish, 720 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

