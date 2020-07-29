Former Redbank Valley High School Librarian Dona L. Palaggo Passes Away

Dona L. Palaggo, 89, of New Bethlehem, passed away on July 27, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born in Indiana, PA on October 24, 1930, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Linsenbigler) Cribbs.

She married Frank Palaggo on August 21, 1955 and he preceded her in death on September 28, 2002.

Mrs. Palaggo was a 1948 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School in Warren, Ohio. She graduated from Clarion State Teachers College in 1952, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Library Science. She was a member of the Tri-Sigma Sorority.

She started her career at Titusville High School as a High School Librarian and Drama Club Sponsor. She then became the Librarian at Redbank Valley High School where she retired after 30 years of service.

She was involved in many local clubs: BPW-Business and Professional Women’s Club, Bridge Club, Cinderella Club, Red Hats Society, etc. She enjoyed reading, cooking, entertaining, watching old movies, traveling with her friends, and playing bridge and Mahjong. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by two children, Andy Palaggo of New Bethlehem, and Tina Palaggo-Toy, and her husband, Wayne Toy, of Freeport, two grandchildren, Alexandra Toy and her husband, Michael Zeidler, of Freeport, and Emily Toy of Lower Burrell.

In addition to her parents, and husband, Frank, she was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Herron.

There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on October 24, 2020, which would have been her 90th birthday.

Interment will take place in the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Dona’s name to: Redbank Public Library, 720 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA, 16242, redbanklibrary.org or The Humane Society, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037, humanesociety.org.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.