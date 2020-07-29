Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Pa. Dept. of Health: 834 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 @ 12:07 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

coronavirus-4923544_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 29, that there are 834 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of 110,218 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 125 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 111 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 22 and July 28 is 161,894 with 6,619 positive cases. There were 20,503 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 28. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 756 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 104 on ventilators and five on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

There are 7,162 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,073,863 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 642 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 29, ​75% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/29/20 – 834
7/28/20 – 1,120
7/27/20 – 839
7/26/20 – 800
7/25/20 – 1,054
7/24/20 – 1,213
7/23/20 – 962

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 169 5 174 6
Butler 577 9 586 15
Clarion 72 0 72 2
Clearfield 120 0 120 0
Crawford 118 2 120 1
Elk 40 2 42 2
Forest 9 0 9 0
Indiana 234 7 241 6
Jefferson 55 2 57 1
McKean 26 0 26 1
Mercer 303 5 308 9
Venango 59 1 60 0
Warren 14 1 15 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 454 7803
Allegheny 7718 104986
Armstrong 174 3663
Beaver 1176 10839
Bedford 124 2508
Berks 5100 28179
Blair 199 9489
Bradford 80 4886
Bucks 6796 54888
Butler 586 11875
Cambria 235 13866
Cameron 5 327
Carbon 356 6227
Centre 370 8230
Chester 4745 43018
Clarion 72 1746
Clearfield 120 3701
Clinton 112 2315
Columbia 453 4654
Crawford 120 4659
Cumberland 1180 17112
Dauphin 2604 25528
Delaware 8551 57055
Elk 42 1700
Erie 891 16738
Fayette 352 8369
Forest 9 472
Franklin 1231 11950
Fulton 22 721
Greene 103 2619
Huntingdon 287 2842
Indiana 241 5306
Jefferson 57 2023
Juniata 125 1301
Lackawanna 1878 17520
Lancaster 5414 45520
Lawrence 319 4660
Lebanon 1559 11956
Lehigh 4775 36832
Luzerne 3225 28588
Lycoming 306 7462
McKean 26 2924
Mercer 308 6946
Mifflin 93 3970
Monroe 1570 15059
Montgomery 9673 85477
Montour 92 5810
Northampton 3806 34443
Northumberland 398 5996
Perry 111 2447
Philadelphia 25407 158726
Pike 524 4078
Potter 20 726
Schuylkill 867 11611
Snyder 92 1449
Somerset 114 5772
Sullivan 10 274
Susquehanna 206 2673
Tioga 34 1930
Union 129 5338
Venango 60 2642
Warren 15 1386
Washington 710 14310
Wayne 156 3659
Westmoreland 1351 28104
Wyoming 57 1678
York 2223 32302

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • 3% are ages 13-18;
  • 9% are ages 19-24;
  • 37% are ages 25-49;
  • 23% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 25% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in July;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in July; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,290 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,893 cases among employees, for a total of 23,183 at 841 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,883 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 8,110 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


