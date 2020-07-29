Pa. Dept. of Health: 834 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 29, that there are 834 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of 110,218 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 125 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 111 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 22 and July 28 is 161,894 with 6,619 positive cases. There were 20,503 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 28. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 756 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 104 on ventilators and five on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

There are 7,162 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,073,863 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 642 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 29, ​75% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/29/20 – 834

7/28/20 – 1,120

7/27/20 – 839

7/26/20 – 800

7/25/20 – 1,054

7/24/20 – 1,213

7/23/20 – 962

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 169 5 174 6 Butler 577 9 586 15 Clarion 72 0 72 2 Clearfield 120 0 120 0 Crawford 118 2 120 1 Elk 40 2 42 2 Forest 9 0 9 0 Indiana 234 7 241 6 Jefferson 55 2 57 1 McKean 26 0 26 1 Mercer 303 5 308 9 Venango 59 1 60 0 Warren 14 1 15 1

County Case Counts to Date