Patricia L. Morrison, 82, of Oil City, died peacefully, Monday, July 27, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station.

Born April 13, 1938, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Edwin L. and Sarah Gaddess Delahunty.

After graduating from Oil City High School in 1956, Pat worked for Western Union for several years and then as a cashier at Riverside for many years until her retirement.

She loved quilting and was a member of the Quilters Guild; enjoyed golfing and belonged to several leagues where she won several trophies; and belonged to the Galivanters.

Mrs. Morrison was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians in Oil City.

On June 21, 1958, she was married to John R. Morrison who preceded her in death on March 11, 2003.

Surviving are three children, Debra Trent of Oil City, Pam Bowersox and her husband Dan of Oil City, and Scott Morrison and his wife Debra of Oil City; five grandchildren, Angela Wyant, Brian Morrison, Tiffany Perry, Joshua Morrison, and Megan Davis; nine great grandchildren; a special companion, Bill Downs of Oil City; and her cat, Sarah.

Also surviving are two brothers, Jack Delahunty of Oil City, and Ken Delahunty of Lewiston, NY; a sister, Yvonne Hazlett and her husband Paul of Lewiston, NY; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant sister.

There will be no visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 10:30 am with the Rev. John Miller presiding.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the neighbors and friends who have helped throughout the years, and to the staff at AseraCare Hospice.

Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

