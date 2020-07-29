Philip A. Rankin, 58, of Leeper, formerly of Franklin, passed away at home, surrounded by family on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Born March 21, 1962 in Franklin, he was a son of the late Richard M. Rankin, Sr. and the late Marjorie A. Morace Rankin.

Phil graduated from Franklin High School in 1980 and went on to proudly serve in the United States Air Force.

Mr. Rankin had worked for Franklin Bronze, Crivelli’s, and most recently for the State.

He was a former member of the Franklin Elks, Eagles, and VFW and a current member of the Oil City Moose. Phil enjoyed hunting, fishing, and wood working and was an avid Steelers fan.

On December 3, 2004, he was married to the former Michelle L. Smathers who survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are five sons, Colt Rankin and his fiancée Connie of Butler, Matthew Rankin and his wife Becca of Hartford City, IN, Justin Smith and his fiancée Jen of Warren, Nicholas Smith and his fiancée Kaitlyn of Leeper, and Zachary Smith of Leeper; and 13 grandchildren.

Also surviving is a sister, Shellie McVay and her husband Bob of Florida.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard M. Rankin, Jr.

There will be no visitation.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be scheduled at a later date.

Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Clarion PAWS.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

