Rick’s Racing Roundup: Drivers Honor Fallen Racer at Lernerville & Mercer

Hot and dry weather made for plenty of action over the weekend on the western Pennsylvania racing circuit.

(PHOTO: Jeremy Weaver and car owner Ted Hull enjoy victory lane at Lernerville Speedway. Photo by Howie Balis.)

On Friday, drivers at the Lernerville Speedway took time to honor fallen racer Brandon Hawkins during the RUSH Summer Showcase program. Drivers collected over $4,200 for the family of Hawkins, who lost his life in a workplace accident last week just days after his first career sprint car victory, which came at Bedford Speedway.

The RUSH sprint cars would take the track for a 27 lap feature (the number Hawkins carried on his sprint car). When the checkers flew, it was young Jeremy Weaver of Stoneboro who continued his hot streak scoring his fourth win in the past month for Oil City car owner Ted Hull. Other winners at Lernerville included Kyle Lukon (RUSH late models), Chas Wolbert (RUSH modifieds), and Tyler Dietz in the pro stock main.

Lernerville also completed the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup earlier in the week featuring the World of Outlaws. It was a race many are calling the best in years. Donny Schatz, Brad Sweet, and Kyle Larson swapped the lead in thrilling fashion over the last ten laps with Schatz edging Larson at the line to take home the $25,000 top prize. Fab 4 racing returns to Lernerville Speedway this Friday with the track’s regular four divisions in action.

On Friday, the BRP Modified Tour returned to Thunder Mountain Speedway, and New York’s Erick Rudolph continued his dominance of the western Pennsylvania modified scene scoring the win over Rex King Jr. In the super late model feature, Chris Hackett found victory lane while Franklin’s Mat Lux would settle for the runner up spot. This Friday, the super late models will take center stage again for the Frank Little Memorial, which will see the winner take home five thousand dollars.

After opening their 2020 season a week earlier, Mercer Raceway was back in action this past Saturday with the big block modifieds and the Penn-Ohio Pro Stock Series headlining the card. Racers once again took time to honor fallen racer Brandon Hawkins, and fellow competitor Jacob Gomola of Seneca took home the honors in the 305 sprint car feature.

Erick Rudolph scored yet another win in the big block modified feature, while Chris McGuire was the winner of the Penn-Ohio stock car feature in dominating fashion. This Saturday, the 410 sprint cars will return to Michael’s Mercer Raceway in a 2,000 to win event. They will be joined by the big block modifieds, 305 sprint cars, FASTRAK modifieds, and mini stocks.

After a pair of cancellations, Tri-City Raceway returned to action this past Sunday, and fans were treated to some great racing once again. The track was in great shape, and the sprint car feature was easily the best of the season there so far.

Former Lernerville track champion AJ Flick finally got the monkey off his back after struggling most of the 2020 season. Flick found victory lane from his seventh starting spot for his first win of the season and first-ever at the Venango County oval. Sye Lynch was also impressive coming from his tenth starting spot to challenge Flick for the lead before settling for second.

The 358 Outlawed Small Block Modified Tour made its first appearance of the season at Tri-City, and none other than Erick Rudolph was the winner of their twenty-lap feature giving him the three-race weekend sweep! After a lengthy side by side battle with his brother, Curt Bish scored his first Tri-City win of the season in the stock car feature. In the mini stock nightcap, it was first time visitor Mark Lawrence who took home the top honors.

Racing returns to Tri-City Raceway Park this Sunday with another four-division program featuring the 410 sprint cars, 358 modifieds, stock cars, and mini stocks. Racing is slated to get underway at 6:00 p.m.

