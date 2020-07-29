Say What?!: Farmer Finds Prosthetic Leg Dropped by Skydiver

ADDISON, Vt. – An amputee who lost his prosthetic leg while skydiving was reunited with his limb thanks to a sharp-eyed Vermont farmer who found it intact among his crops.

Chris Marckres said he went for a tandem jump Saturday at Vermont Skydiving Adventures in Addison and didn’t realize until he was safely on the ground that his prosthetic leg was missing.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.