SCI Forest Inmate Faces New Charges for Spitting Feces at Corrections Officer

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Sci-ForestJENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An inmate at SCI Forest is facing new charges after he reportedly spit fecal matter at a corrections officer at the prison.

According to court documents, on July 22, the Marienville-based State Police filed the following charges against 30-year-old Ryan Robert Kane, who is currently an inmate at SCI Forest:

– Aggravated Harassment By Prisoner, Felony 3
– Disorder Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in May at the SCI Forest facility in Jenks Township, Forest County.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office, around 3:15 p.m. on May 19, while SCI Forest corrections officers were bringing inmates back inside from the K-unit yard pens of the facility, inmate Ryan Robert Kane reportedly spit fecal matter from his mouth onto a corrections officer’s uniform shirt.

Charges were filed in Judge Miller’s office on July 22.

A date for a preliminary hearing has not yet been set.

Court documents indicate Kane has a criminal history dating back to 2009 with charges ranging from corruption of minors and criminal trespass to theft and forgery.


