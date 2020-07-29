Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

State Police Seeking Suspect in Criminal Mischief Incident

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 @ 01:07 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG_0674-croppedREDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman believed to be involved in an incident of criminal mischief in Redbank Township.

According to police, the suspect (pictured above) was involved in an incident of criminal mischief involving property damage in Redbank Township.

Police say the suspect broke into an area off-limits to customers, destroying a door and a locking mechanism in the commission of the crime.

Anyone with information related to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

