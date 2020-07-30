Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Venango County Woman Arrested for Threatening Man With Taser

Thursday, July 30, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

arrest-photoCRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman was arrested after she allegedly threatened a man with a taser.

Court documents indicate the Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 48-year-old Eva Jo Wagner.

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:03 p.m. on July 24, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on State Route 157, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of a domestic dispute.

A known victim reported he and Eva Wagner had engaged in a verbal argument at the residence earlier during which time Wagner displayed a pink taser and threatened to deploy it against him. The victim then fled the residence and contacted police, the complaint states.

The victim told police he hid in the woods behind the residence and saw Wagner exiting the residence with the taser looking for him. He reported that Wagner walked around the perimeter of the residence with a flashlight and the taser, and he stayed in the woods because he was afraid she would use the taser on him, according to the complaint.

The victim also stated that he and Wagner had ongoing issues and that Wagner had been sending him threatening text messages, the complaint continues.

At the scene, police made contact with Wagner and asked her about the incident and about the taser. She reportedly admitted to having a taser and said it was in her purse. She also admitted to threatening the victim with it, according to the complaint.

Wagner was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 1:00 a.m. on July 25, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She was released on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A bail revocation hearing was then held at 12:55 p.m. on July 25, and Wagner was lodged in the Venango County Jail on $15,000.00 (10%) monetary bail.

The court document lists the reason for the change in bail type as “defendant went right out and violated bail conditions.”

She was released on Wednesday, July 29, on a $1,500.00 cash surety.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on September 9, in Venango County Central Court with Judge Kirtland presiding.


