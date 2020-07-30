A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then scattered showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday – Scattered showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers before 2am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 2am and 5am, then scattered showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

