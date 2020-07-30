Area Man Injured in Forest County Motorcycle Crash

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was injured in a motorcycle crash yesterday morning in Jenks Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, to accident occurred around 7:53 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, on Beaver Meadows Road, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say 51-year-old Douglas R. Anderson, of Marienville, was operating a 2001 Harley-Davidson Sportster north on Beaver Meadow Road when several deer entered onto the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer with its front portion and subsequently overturned the motorcycle

Anderson was transported to Clarion Hospital for injuries of unknown severity.

He was using a motorcycle helmet.

