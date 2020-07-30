Bridge Builders Community Foundations Releases New Community Needs Website

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Bridge Builders Community Foundations is announcing the release of the Community Needs website, bbcfneeds.org.

This website will serve as a resource to our area while overcoming challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After having discussions with local nonprofit leaders, the Community Foundation recognized the emphasis on the need for community support and engagement during these uncertain times. Many agencies have had to completely change their typical operations to meet the safety standards of the recommended guidelines and restrictions. Additionally, many community members have been searching for ways to support those most vulnerable in our area.

As the need for various items outside of the usual operations of local organizations continued to arise, nonprofit leaders were faced with the task of prioritizing immediate needs to ensure the continuation of programs and services their agencies provide to the community. These items have often been difficult to find due to low supply and have been an unexpected expense.

By coordinating collaboration between community members and nonprofit leaders, the Community Needs website can ensure continuation of the vital services many nonprofit organizations provide to individuals and families in our area.

The Community Needs website allows for local nonprofit organizations to submit any needs they have for their ongoing operations and to support the clients they serve. Upon submission, those needs will be added to the Home page of the website for the community to view. If an individual wishes to donate a needed item, he/she may contact the respective organization to set up a drop-off date, time, and location. The organization’s contact person will also inform the individual of any other protocols such as the requirement of wearing a face mask or covering.

Since masks were identified as a common need for many agencies, the Foundation has purchased a supply of disposable three-ply face masks. These will be distributed accordingly to our area’s nonprofit organizations. If an individual wishes to make a monetary donation to help the Foundation purchase more masks, a donation can be made at the Community Needs website, bbcfneeds.org.

Additionally, Bridge Builders Community Foundations is actively searching for individuals wishing to donate reusable face masks in both adult and kid sizes. If you or someone you know has a supply of reusable masks, please contact the Foundation at 814-677-8687.

Support from the community is key to facing the adverse challenges presented to our area due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on this program, please visit bbcfneeds.org.

