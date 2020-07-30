Christine L. Kulling (Perry)

A Phenomenal woman begins her journey home. Christine L. Kulling 57, of York, South Carolina was ALL heart.

She loved hard, always gave more than she took and did everything she did in life straight from her heart. So its no surprise that all of the love that she kept inside would fight for one more smile. She fought until that beautiful heart was completely filled up. Chris finally came to rest in the early morning hours with family at her side on July 27th, 2020, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rockhill, South Carolina.

Chris was born August 8th, 1962, in Oil City Pennsylvania to the late Lyle W. Perry and Leota B. Perry(Westlake) of Elgin, SC. She was a 1980 graduate of Oil City Senior High School. She loved Halloween and fairytales but hated folding socks! In July of 1997, she married her Prince Charming, Frederick Kulling of York, SC; Also a native to Oil City. They moved to York where they have lived for the last 27 years. Since then, Chris has touched the lives of many strangers who more often than not, became friends and loyal customers. Many who followed her from whatever restaurant she worked at. She has always enjoyed waiting tables at Marco’s, The Mayflower and most recently Sonny’s Barbecue in Rock Hill. Chris adored her coworkers and customers and was equally adored.

Chis loved laughing and wearing a smile on her face. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother, and friend, always thinking of others first. “To know her was to love her.” In her spare time she made homemade gifts to put smiles on other’s faces. She could bake Rachel Ray under the table and put Paula Dean to shame with her home cooked meals. She made bibs for new mothers, masks for whom ever needed them and just to give away, sewed covers for the server books for her co-workers, and would whip up a batch of goodies for someone’s birthday. It didn’t matter who you were, she put her whole heart and a lot of thought into whatever she was doing. She would relax in her recliner and knit or crochet while watching a cooking show, thinking of some new wonderful way to brighten someone’s day. Her smile was always pure and her laugh was extremely contagious. If you were ever affected, then you have been blessed.

Chris loved her family above all else and it’s a relief to know she is safe with those who have proceeded her in death so she won’t be alone on her new journey. She is now spreading her love again with her Grandma Hazel L. Aikens, her father Lyle W. Perry, cousin Samuel L. Deal, and Uncles Merle and David Bartholomew.

Chris leaves to cherish her loving memory and celebrate her life:

Her children, Amber S. Boal and Husband Terry of West Decatur PA, Adam W. Perry and Wife Angelina of Charleston SC, Kayla Finefrock of Gastonia NC, Lisa Manson and husband Eric of Oil City PA and special friend Joseph Collins of North Carolina;

Her siblings Greg Perry and wife Linda of Oil City PA, Beth Edelson and husband Mike of Elgin SC, Tiffany McCalmont (Perry) and husband William of Myersville MD;

Her grandchildren, Xavier C. Grove-Perry, Alexis Boal, Matthew Boal, Bradley Boal, Wesley Perry, Ivy Perry and Jocelyn Manson and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

No services are will be held at this time.

