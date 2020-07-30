Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Kim McHenry’s Blueberry Muffins

Start your morning right with a fresh blueberry muffin!

The muffins featured in the picture above were beautifully baked by Kim’s niece, Maddi Griffith.

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened



3/4 cup sugar2 eggs3/4 cup milk2 cup flour, heaping1/2 tsp. salt2 tsp. baking powder1 1/2 – 1 3/4 cup blueberriesTOPPING:1/2 cup white sugar1/2 tsp. cinnamon1/2 cup flour1/4 cup butter, softened

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in the milk. Add the flour, salt, and baking powder (mixing until just combined). Fold in the blueberries.

-Fill greased or paper-lined jumbo muffin cups 3/4 full. You will get 12-15 jumbo muffins depending on how full you make them. You can use the greased or paper-lined standard muffin cups, if you want more or smaller muffins.

-Mix topping ingredients together and sprinkle of the tops of the muffins. Kim likes to press on a lot of the toppings.

-Bake at 375 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes. Cool 5 minutes before removing from the pan to a wire rack. Enjoy!

