Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Kim McHenry’s Blueberry Muffins

Thursday, July 30, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

IMG_2187Start your morning right with a fresh blueberry muffin!

The muffins featured in the picture above were beautifully baked by Kim’s niece, Maddi Griffith.

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

3/4 cup sugar
2 eggs
3/4 cup milk
2 cup flour, heaping
1/2 tsp. salt
2 tsp. baking powder
1 1/2 – 1 3/4 cup blueberries
TOPPING:
1/2 cup white sugar
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 cup flour
1/4 cup butter, softened

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in the milk. Add the flour, salt, and baking powder (mixing until just combined). Fold in the blueberries.

-Fill greased or paper-lined jumbo muffin cups 3/4 full. You will get 12-15 jumbo muffins depending on how full you make them. You can use the greased or paper-lined standard muffin cups, if you want more or smaller muffins.

-Mix topping ingredients together and sprinkle of the tops of the muffins. Kim likes to press on a lot of the toppings.

-Bake at 375 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes. Cool 5 minutes before removing from the pan to a wire rack. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.