Clarion Literacy Council Receives Donations from Clarion Ford

Thursday, July 30, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

20200728_125655CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Literacy Council accepted a $5,000 donation from Clarion Ford on Tuesday.

Clarion Ford President Tracie Kriebel presented the check to Student/Tutor Coordinator Marion Halgren (pictured above) at the Literacy Council office on Tuesday afternoon.

“These guys work tirelessly as volunteers to hopefully try to bridge the gap to give people a step up and to be able to become successful and productive,” Kriebel said.

The Clarion County Literacy Council provides free support to adults to improve reading, writing, and math skills, as well as to provide support for English as a second language learners and individuals preparing to take the General Educational Development (GED) test.

According to Halgren, this is the tenth donation the Literacy Council has received from Clarion Ford.

“John Morris, Tracie’s father and the founder of Clarion Ford, has always supported the Clarion County Literacy Council through donations,” Halgren said.

Halgren noted that the Literacy Council also received another major donation from the American Legion Post 066 recently.

“The Clarion County Literacy Council would like to thank the American Legion Post 066 for their $1,800 donation, which pays our rent for the next six months.”

According to Halgren, the American Legion also reached out to Library Director Ian Snyder to help negotiate the Council’s rent at a new rate $100 per month lower than the previous rate.

“Thank you again, American Legion. Your contribution is greatly appreciated!”

Halgren noted the Clarion County Literacy Council depends entirely on donations and volunteers to operate.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

