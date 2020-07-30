Dean L. Hetrick, 85, of New Bethlehem, died Tuesday evening, July 28, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born on August 23, 1934, in Punxsutawney, he was the son of the late V. Ray and Virginia R. (Martz) Hetrick.

He was married on June 21, 1958, to Carolyn Ann (Heffner).

Dean was the owner of the New Bethlehem Burial Service, Inc. in Distant. He proudly served his country from 1957 to 1963 with the United States Army. He was a member of the Hawthorn Presbyterian Church. He belonged to the Walter W. Craig Post # 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion, New Bethlehem Lodge # 522 F & AM, Hawthorn Lion’s Club, Shannock Valley Car Club, and Antique Automobile Club of America.

Dean is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carolyn Ann Hetrick; a daughter, Stacey Dinger and her husband, Randy; a granddaughter, Samantha Toy and her husband, Brody; a sister, Jean Fowkes, all of New Bethlehem; a sister-in-law, Beverly Hetrick; a nephew, Bruce Hetrick; a niece, Heidi Banks, all of Green Valley, Arizona; a brother-in-law, Jerome Heffner, and his wife, Lynn, of Hawthorn, and a nephew, Jerry Heffner and his wife, Morgan, of Springfield, Virginia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Hetrick and a nephew, Bradley Hetrick.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Hawthorn Presbyterian Church at the corner of Maple Street and Truittsburg Road. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Jim Dietrich and Layspeaker Jack Buzard co-officiating. Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant, Armstrong County.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dean’s name to the Hawthorn Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 34, New Bethlehem, Pa. 16242, Orphans of the Storm, P.O. Box 838, Kittanning, Pa. 16201, or Just Us for the Animals in Punxsutawney.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

