Featured Local Job: Grinders, Craters, Packaging

Local, well established business seeking reliable long term individuals for various positions:

$11/hr

Franklin

Grinders- 7am to 3:30pm M-F

Paint shop- 7am to 3:30pm M-F (will train on 1st move to 3rd)

Oil City

Crater/Packaging 7am to 3:30pm M-F

Assemblers 7am to 3:30pm M-F

Must pass pre-employment screening.

Some positions have the potential to become permanent based on candidates attendance and productivity.

Employees are paid weekly

For more info call 814-437-2148 or email tiffany@allseasonstemps.com

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.