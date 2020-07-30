Fr. Robert “Bob” Francis Bower, 87, of Edinboro, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Edinboro Manor.

He was born in Oil City, PA on December 15, 1932, the son of the late Andrew and Nell Bower.

Before entering the seminary, Bob attended St. Joseph School in Oil City. He studied at St. Bonaventure College, as well as Gannon University, where he also worked and served on the board of directors. He was a parish priest at Our Lady of the Lake in Edinboro for much of his service. It was here that he recognized both a need and an opportunity to build a campus ministry at the former Edinboro College, where he was instrumental in building the Newman Center and bringing the Catholic faith to the campus for the very first time. He also served at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Cambridge Springs before his retirement.

Bob was the Bower family historian and consummate storyteller. He played Bridge, enjoyed theater and the arts, and always looked forward to attending church festivals and events throughout the area. He was especially devoted to the six black labs he owned over the years – all of them named “Rambler”.

Bob remained a member of Our Lady of the Lake in Edinboro. He was also a member of the Third Order Franciscans of Mary Immaculate, Knight’s of Columbus and Kiwanis of Edinboro.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Ferdinand Bower.

Friends may call at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 128 Sunset Dr., Edinboro on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m.

The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Oil City. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of the Lake Church, 128 Sunset Dr., Edinboro, PA 16412. To send condolences please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.

