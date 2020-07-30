Harold E. Jones, 82, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 5:30 PM Monday, July 27, 2020, in Aristacare of Park Avenue in Meadville, following a period of declining health.

He was born January 18, 1938, in Oil City, a beloved son of the late Clifford H. and Lillian I. Kelley Jones.

He was a 1956 graduate of Oil City High School.

Following his high school graduation, he proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army, where he earned rank of SP4.

Following his honorable discharge from duty, Mr. Jones had worked, until his retirement, for many years as a R.S.A. at Polk Center.

He enjoyed listening to Country Western music, and looked forward to attending many Country Western Jamborees, through the years, in Tennessee. He always enjoyed eating out, and sharing quality time with his friends and family.

Mr. Jones was a humble and quiet man. He was a longtime philanthropist to various local charities, as well as countless U.S. service veteran causes.

He is survived by three brothers: Paul L. Jones and his wife, Shirley and Leroy H. Jones, all of Oil City, and Eugene T. Jones and his wife, Joan of Franklin.

Also surviving is his longtime companion, Frances Ferringer, of Franklin; and a niece, Linda, of Sandy Lake.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Virginia Irene Jones and Gail Elaine (Jones) Wilkinson; in addition to five half brothers and half sisters.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Private burial will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens at Cranberry.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in his name to either: The Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 (www.woundedwarriorproject.org); The Flight 93 National Memorial, 6424 Lincoln Highway, #30, Stoystown, PA 15567 (www.nps.gov); or to your local American Cancer Society.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

