Libertarian Presidential Candidate to Make Campaign Stop in Clarion on Sunday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Libertarian Presidential Candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen will be in Clarion on Sunday August 2, 2020.

Dr. Jorgensen will be at the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Clarion from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. She will give a brief speech, answer questions, and be available for photos.

She will also be making a stop at Diamond Park Square in Meadville on Saturday, August 1, at 7:45 p.m., and in DuBois on Sunday, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m at Sandy Township Recreational Park.

Running on a platform of cutting taxes, cutting spending, and criminal justice reform, Dr. Jorgensen advocates for a noninterventionist foreign policy and government transparency.

She is a Senior Lecturer in Psychology at Clemson University. She graduated in 1979 from Baylor University with a B.S. in Psychology. She continued her education in 1980, obtaining an MBA from Southern Methodist University. She received her Ph.D. in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from Clemson in 2002 and has taught full-time since 2006.

In the early 80s, she put her education to work as a marketing representative for IBM. Relocating to Greenville, S.C. in 1983, she started her own software sales business, then took a career sabbatical to raise her two children.

Afterwards, she became a partner in a software duplication company, later taking over as president and sole owner. She then founded a business consulting company in 2002. She continues working with select clients to this day.

As the Libertarian Party Vice-Presidential nominee in 1996, Dr. Jo Jorgensen campaigned in 38 states with Presidential nominee Harry Browne. A popular Libertarian spokesperson, she was a guest on over 300 radio shows across America. She introduced listeners to libertarian principles and helped grow the party.

She was the party’s candidate for South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District in 1992. After a statewide televised debate with her Democratic and Republican opponents, her debate performance was widely praised in the media. The Greenville News referred to her as “a rose between two thorns.”

Dr. Jo Jorgensen is a Life Member of the Libertarian Party. She supported Ed Clark for president in 1980 and has been voting Libertarian ever since. She officially joined the Libertarian Party in 1983. She has served as Greenville County chair, state vice chair, and national marketing director for the Libertarian Party.

