Say What?!: Australian Pub Bans Emus for ‘Bad Behavior’

QUEENSLAND, Australia. – A pub in the Australian outback has banned a pair of beloved local emus from the establishment for improper acts, including stealing food and defecating on the floor.

The owners of the Yaraka Hotel in Yaraka (permanent population 18), Queensland, posted a sign at the entrance of the pub stating that the town’s local emus, Kevin and Carol, no longer are allowed inside.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.