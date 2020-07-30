YMCA Offering Youth Swim Lessons in August

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA will be offering swim lessons for youth members in August.

Learn a life skill with trained and experienced YMCA swim instructors. The YMCA offers a safe, nurturing, and welcoming learning environment and has classes available for youth at different stages.

The “Me and My Shadow” class is for parents and young children who are ready to be introduced to the water for the first time. Classes 1+2 are for surviving in the water, 3+4 are for developing a swim technique, and levels 5+6 are for continued swim development. Please use the “level selector” on our website or ask our staff for support in placing your child in a class.

Tuesday & Thursday

Swim Basics (1+2) 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Swim Basics (3) 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Swim Strokes (4) 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Swim Strokes (5+6) 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Saturday

Me & My Shadow (A+B) 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (Parent & Child Class)

Swim Basics (1+2) 9:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Swim Basics (3) 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Swim Strokes (4) 9:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Swim Strokes (5+6) 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Swim lessons are available to members only during August. Youth Memberships are just $14 a month. For pricing, view the registration form at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources. Classes run monthly and all swimmers must register in advance at the membership desk by the first of the month. For more information, call 814-764-3400.

About the YMCA

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The YMCA is closed on Sundays through Labor Day.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, Younger Days Child Care, and YMCA Camp Coffman.

Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)

Clarion County YMCA and exploreClarion.com have partnered to provide the community with YMCA News. This is an exclusive article only found on exploreClarion.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.