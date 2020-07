COVID-19 Update: Pa. Department of Health Reports Two New Cases in Clarion County, 970 Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 31, that there are 970 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 112,048.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 244 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 130 cases. Of the new cases in Allegheny County, 30 cases have specimen collection dates from more than two weeks ago and at least 77 are known to be among long-term care residents and staff.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 24 and July 30 is 160,671 with 6,720 positive cases. There were 23,883 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 30. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/31/20 – 970

7/30/20 – 860

7/29/20 – 834

7/28/20 – 1,120

7/27/20 – 839

7/26/20 – 800

7/25/20 – 1,054





LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 178 1 179 6 Butler 593 4 597 15 Clarion 73 2 75 2 Clearfield 122 9 131 0 Crawford 122 2 124 1 Elk 42 1 43 2 Forest 9 0 9 0 Indiana 250 6 256 6 Jefferson 57 0 57 1 McKean 26 2 28 1 Mercer 318 13 331 9 Venango 60 2 62 0 Warren 15 0 15 1





There are 7,189 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 13 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

“As the state has put in place targeted mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 643 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,104,824 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

9% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 25% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in July;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in July;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;

NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 15 percent of cases so far in July;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases so far in July; and

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately nearly 14 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,484 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,934 cases among employees, for a total of 23,418 at 850 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,904 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 8,214 our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, July 30:

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

