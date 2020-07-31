A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday – A chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

