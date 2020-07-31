Additional Charges Filed Against Newbie Man With History of Threatening Officials

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man who is already serving a prison sentence for threats against local court officials and law enforcement is facing new charges after another threatening letter was recently received.

Court documents indicate 29-year-old Joseph David Supik, currently an inmate at SCI Camp Hill, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 11:00 a.m. on July 28, on the following charge:

– Terroristic Threats W/ Int To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

According to the court document, a preliminary hearing was then held immediately after the arraignment, and the charge was held for court.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed in Judge Quinn’s office on July 23, 2020, Clarion County Adult Probation received a letter addressed to a former probation employee that was postmarked June 12, 2020, with a return address from Joseph D. Supik at SCI Camp Hill.

The complaint states the letter addressed to the former probation employee had the employee’s husband’s name and stated “i am coming for you dumb f*** pain is a game you won’t like it like i didn’t. i no where u live on (street and town) lol.”

The former probation employee had supervised Supik in the past when he was on probation, according to the complaint.

Police then spoke with the former probation employee’s husband who was mentioned in the letter. He stated he was aware of the letter and related he had problems with Supik in the past. He told police Supik had threatened to hide under the porch of his house and wait for him to come home. He also noted he had to confront Supik in the past to stay off his property, the complaint indicates.

Other Preliminary Hearings Held on July 28, 2020

Supik also stood for hearings on two previous cases on July 28.

The following charges against Supik, related to two cases in April were also held for court:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

– Stalking – Repeatedly Communicate To Cause Fear, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

The above charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Supik remains lodged at SCI Camp Hill.

Details of the Previous Cases

April Incidents

According to a criminal complaint, on May 6, Chief Detective William Peck of CNET received documentation that was forwarded from the Clarion County Court Administrator’s Office regarding a letter received in the mail addressed to Judge James Arner, from Joseph D. Supik, who is currently lodged at SCI Camp Hill.

According to the complaint, the letter, dated April 15, and postmarked April 17, contained threats of violence against Clarion County Detective Wright.

The complaint notes that a review of the letter found that the letter, the writing, and the mannerisms of the writing were the same as numerous past letters from Supik, who had sent and made threats to several other people and officials in Clarion County in the past that Detective Peck had investigated.

According to the complaint, Supik also sent another similar letter recently to the Clarion County Jail, addressed to Deputy Sprankle, and in that letter was a second letter addressed to Detective Peck, which also contained threats of violence against Detective Wright.

The complaint states these letters show a “course of conduct” from Supik in communicating acts of violence toward Detective Wright.

The letter that was addressed to Judge Arner reportedly contained threats of using a “.45 ballistic round to put him (Wright) down 6ft under.” It also reportedly stated: “I’m going to come for you (Wright),” as well as, “die Wright die (expletive),” according to the complaint.

Additional Cases

Supik has a history of similar expletive-laden threatening letters toward officials in Clarion County, and currently remains lodged at SCI Camp Hill, serving six to 12 months confinement on each of three counts of first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats related to previous cases.

Supik was also sentenced to an additional one to two years of confinement on one first-degree misdemeanor count of terroristic threats on June 29 in the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

He is also awaiting a preliminary hearing, which has not yet been scheduled, on two second-degree felony counts of aggravated assault, three first-degree misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, two second-degree misdemeanor counts of simple assault, and two third-degree misdemeanor counts of harassment in Somerset County.

Another preliminary hearing for Supik, on two two second-degree felony counts of aggravated assault, two third-degree felony counts of terroristic threats, two third-degree misdemeanor counts of harassment, and two summary counts of harassment in Cumberland County, was continued on July 12 and is scheduled to resume on December 14.

Court documents indicate Supik has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2009, with convictions ranging from harassment to theft.

