Albert James Conway (AJ) Myers, 25, of Oil City died July 28, 2020.

Born July 14, 1995, in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of Kenneth Myers and the late Tammy Stevenson Myers.

AJ attended Oil City High School until his senior year and earned his diploma from Rocky Grove High School.

AJ worked in various fields and was most recently employed by the Amish as a driver and carpenter.

AJ was a very loving, soft-spoken young man and had many friends with whom he enjoyed spending time.

He liked hunting and being outdoors. He was a good mechanic and enjoyed working on vehicles. AJ was always willing to help anyone who needed it.

He was preceded in death by his mother and his maternal grandparents, James & Alice Stevenson.

He is survived by his father Kenneth Myers, an uncle James Stevenson & his wife Tabitha and cousins Taylor and Camron Stevenson.

He is also survived by two great uncles, Bob Stevenson and Louis Wise and one great aunt Nancy Maloney.

AJ leaves behind close friends Cody Latchaw, Cody Whitmore, James Moore, Ashley Pillsbury, Amanda Morton and Cailynn Winger (niece).

He will be greatly missed by all the Guy Emanuele Family with whom he had a special relationship, especially JR.

AJ will be laid to rest at the Breedtown Cemetery alongside his mother.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Reinsel Funeral Home.

A celebration of AJ’s Life will be held at a later date.

Contributions to help defray funeral expenses can be sent to Reinsel Funeral Home, 116 Bissell Ave. Oil City,PA. 16301 or can be made online at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

