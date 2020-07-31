Beverly Arleen Dinger, 77, of Brookville, went home to be with the Lord on July 28, 2020.

She was born May 18, 1943, in Brookville, and was the daughter of the late Harold W. and Ruth A. Lewis Neiswonger.

Beverly attended Brookville Area High School. She worked various jobs, finishing her career at Brookville Hospital in the Dietary Department.

Beverly loved Christ with all her heart and was a member of the Zion United Methodist Church in Brookville.

She enjoyed life, movies and the Hallmark Channel. She loved watching Little House on the Prairie, Golden Girls and American Pickers. She loved all types of music but most of all she LOVED her family.

She is survived by her three daughters, Tammy (Gary) Wrighter, of Brockport, Pam (Chris) Zents, of Brookville, and Holly (Steve) Fish, of Rockton; four grandchildren, Brandi (Dani) Deluise, of New Jersey, Nicholas Wrighter and Joshua Wrighter, both of Brockport, and Jon Giles, of Falls Creek; a step grandson, Doug Wrighter, of Pittsburgh; and two great grandchildren, Jade and Ethan Wrighter, of Ohio. Other survivors include a brother, Harold (Bev) Neiswonger, of St. Marys; a sister, Linda Shaffer, of Brookville; two nephews, Frank Shaffer, of Brookville and Robert (Jodee) Shaffer, of Reedsville; and a niece, Michelle (Matt) Shaffer, of the state of Washington. As well as two very special men to whom she was married, Malvin Shirey, Jr. and the late Richard L. Dinger.

In addition to her parents and husband, Richard L. Dinger, she was preceded in death by an infant grandson, Cody A. Zents, and brother in law, Frank Shaffer.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 1 PM – 4 PM at the Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. Funeral services will be private.

Interment will be in the Brookville Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to any Alzheimer/Dementia organization.

Memorial donations may be made to any Alzheimer/Dementia organization.

