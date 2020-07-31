Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Paula Williams’ Zucchini Pizza

Take a cheesy bite out of this fresh zucchini pizza!

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray with

cooking spray.

-Slice zucchini ¼ inch thick. Place slices on prepared baking sheet and sprinkle

with salt. Top each slice with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni.

-Bake until the cheese is melted and bubbly, about 8 minutes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.