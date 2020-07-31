Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion County Requires Masks, Announces Judicial Appointments

Friday, July 31, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

Commissioners maskCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County employees are required to wear masks as per Governor Wolf’s order, according to announcements at Tuesday’s meeting of the Clarion County Commissioners.

(PICTURED ABOVE: Chief Clerk Taylor Kriebel, Solicitor Kristy Logue, and Commissioner Ted Tharan.)

Several judicial actions were also announced:

Judge Sara Seidle-Patton is promoting Sydney Whitmore into the vacant position of Assistant Director in Domestic Relations. Full time, non-exempt, 35 hours/week. Salary: $29,725.14. Effective Date: 7/27/2020.

Judge Seidle-Patton is promoting Ali Shumaker into the vacant position of Conference Officer in Domestic Relations. Full time, non-exempt, 35 hours/week. Salary: $24,733.80. Effective Date: 7/27/2020.

Rachel Kundick in Courts is leaving her county position to move to the state position of Court Administrator effective

Heather Reiner in Domestic Relations resigned from Domestic Relations effective 7/17/2020.

In other action, Commissioners approved three bids for properties on the repository list.  All three properties included coal rights only and bids were from property owners. Properties and bids included: Licking Township, 1777 acres, bid, $230; Redbank Township, 30 acres, bid, $430; Redbank Township, coal only, 54.25 acres, bid, $258.

Clarion County also received bids for three coolers included in an equipment auction. High bidders were $500, $200, and $200, all from High Hope Packaging. Vehicle equipment information.

Commissioners also approved the following:

  • Contract with The Hartford for life insurance for full-time county employees. Monthly Premium: $727.66 for $20,000 Life and AD&D.
  • Application for Probation with Restrictive Conditions Grant, formally known as the IP Grant for $165,000.
  • GIS. New Hire. Leah Smith to fill the vacant position of Senior GIS/CAD Specialist. Full time, non-exempt, 37.5 hours/week. Effective Date: 8/3/2020. Salary: $36,000/year ($18.46/hour).
  • GIS. New Hire. Jonathan Best to fill the vacant position of GIS Specialist. Full time, non-exempt, 37.5 hours/week. Effective Date: 8/3/2020. Salary: $33,150/year ($17.00/hour).
  • Corrections. New Hire. Valarie Mayhew to fill the vacant position of Part-Time Corrections Officer. Part-time, non-exempt, no more than 29 hours/week. Effective Date: 7/22/2020. Salary: $12.00/hour.
  • Resignation of Jeff Carbaugh (Park) effective 7/23/2020.

