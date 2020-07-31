Clarion County Requires Masks, Announces Judicial Appointments

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County employees are required to wear masks as per Governor Wolf’s order, according to announcements at Tuesday’s meeting of the Clarion County Commissioners.

(PICTURED ABOVE: Chief Clerk Taylor Kriebel, Solicitor Kristy Logue, and Commissioner Ted Tharan.)

Several judicial actions were also announced:

Judge Sara Seidle-Patton is promoting Sydney Whitmore into the vacant position of Assistant Director in Domestic Relations. Full time, non-exempt, 35 hours/week. Salary: $29,725.14. Effective Date: 7/27/2020.

Judge Seidle-Patton is promoting Ali Shumaker into the vacant position of Conference Officer in Domestic Relations. Full time, non-exempt, 35 hours/week. Salary: $24,733.80. Effective Date: 7/27/2020.

Rachel Kundick in Courts is leaving her county position to move to the state position of Court Administrator effective

Heather Reiner in Domestic Relations resigned from Domestic Relations effective 7/17/2020.

In other action, Commissioners approved three bids for properties on the repository list. All three properties included coal rights only and bids were from property owners. Properties and bids included: Licking Township, 1777 acres, bid, $230; Redbank Township, 30 acres, bid, $430; Redbank Township, coal only, 54.25 acres, bid, $258.

Clarion County also received bids for three coolers included in an equipment auction. High bidders were $500, $200, and $200, all from High Hope Packaging. Vehicle equipment information.

Commissioners also approved the following:

Contract with The Hartford for life insurance for full-time county employees. Monthly Premium: $727.66 for $20,000 Life and AD&D.

Application for Probation with Restrictive Conditions Grant, formally known as the IP Grant for $165,000.

GIS. New Hire. Leah Smith to fill the vacant position of Senior GIS/CAD Specialist. Full time, non-exempt, 37.5 hours/week. Effective Date: 8/3/2020. Salary: $36,000/year ($18.46/hour).

GIS. New Hire. Jonathan Best to fill the vacant position of GIS Specialist. Full time, non-exempt, 37.5 hours/week. Effective Date: 8/3/2020. Salary: $33,150/year ($17.00/hour).

Corrections. New Hire. Valarie Mayhew to fill the vacant position of Part-Time Corrections Officer. Part-time, non-exempt, no more than 29 hours/week. Effective Date: 7/22/2020. Salary: $12.00/hour.

Resignation of Jeff Carbaugh (Park) effective 7/23/2020.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.