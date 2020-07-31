Colleen Winger Fabry, 64, of Harrisville, PA, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home following an 8-year illness.

She was the daughter of the William and Helen Winger of Grove City.

Colleen graduated from Grove City High School in 1974. Following high school, she worked at Buyer’s Fair, Perkins, Zingones, and as a dental assistant for Dr. Thomas Lah in Grove City.

In addition to her parents, her son, Willie, preceded Colleen in death. She is survived by her husband, Bob, of 42 years.

Also supporting Colleen in her 8-year illness are sisters, Billie (Ron) Johnston of Sweetwater, TX and Stacey (Clyde) Saletta of Cary, NC.

Colleen enjoyed quilting, scrapbooking, riding her Harley, golfing, and deer hunting. Colleen loved to unwind by catching rays near any body of water. She is especially remembered for her unique, beautiful smile and laugh.

The family would like to thank Rodgers Dairy Queen in Butler and Hughes Penn Gold Ice Cream for an unlimited supply of cakes and desserts.

Many thanks to VNA Hospice for their unending support and the CRI staff, friends and family that gave amazing care throughout the past 3 years.

Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Those who wish to remember Colleen in a special way may make gifts in her memory to The VNA of Venango Foundation, ATTN: Hospice Program, 491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin, PA 16323

Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., Grove City.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.