Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Featured Local Job: Director of Special Education Services

Friday, July 31, 2020 @ 08:07 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Union School District is seeking a Director of Special Education starting the 2020-2021 school year.

The Director is responsible for implementing and maintaining Kindergarten to age 21 Special Education programs and services in conformance to District, State, and Federal objectives; providing written support and/or conveying information; serving as a resource to school personnel, patrons, and the Board.

This position is an Act 93 position.

Qualified candidates must possess a Special Education Supervisor certificate or a Principal certificate.

Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, standard application, resume, copy of certification, three letters of reference, clearances, and transcripts to Union School District Superintendent, Mr. John Kimmel, 354 Baker Street, Ste. 2, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

The district will begin review of applications on August 7, 2020, but applications will be accepted until the position has been filled.

Union School District EOE


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.