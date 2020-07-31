Featured Local Job: Director of Special Education Services

Union School District is seeking a Director of Special Education starting the 2020-2021 school year.

The Director is responsible for implementing and maintaining Kindergarten to age 21 Special Education programs and services in conformance to District, State, and Federal objectives; providing written support and/or conveying information; serving as a resource to school personnel, patrons, and the Board.

This position is an Act 93 position.

Qualified candidates must possess a Special Education Supervisor certificate or a Principal certificate.

Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, standard application, resume, copy of certification, three letters of reference, clearances, and transcripts to Union School District Superintendent, Mr. John Kimmel, 354 Baker Street, Ste. 2, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

The district will begin review of applications on August 7, 2020, but applications will be accepted until the position has been filled.

Union School District EOE

